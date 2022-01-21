The Citadel announces 2022 football schedule

The Bulldogs of The Citadel have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Sun Belt foe Appalachian State.

The Citadel will open the 2022 season with a road game at Big South opponent Campbell on Saturday, Sept. 3, before back-to-back SoCon foes appear on the slate. The Bulldogs will host ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 10, then travel to Macon, Ga., to face Mercer the following week.

After a bye week, The Citadel will travel to Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., to take on Appalachian State on Saturday, Oct. 1. The lone remaining non-conference outing will be contested against Virginia University of Lynchburg at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Other SoCon home contests for The Citadel include Furman (Oct. 8), Samford (Oct. 29), and Chattanooga (Nov. 5).

The Bulldogs will venture across the state to visit Wofford (Oct. 15), then travel to Cullowhee, N.C. to battle Western Carolina (Oct. 22). The final road SoCon contest will be the Military Classic of the South against VMI at Foster Field in Lexington, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Below is The Citadel’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 The Citadel Football Schedule

09/03 – at Campbell

09/10 – ETSU*

09/17 – at Mercer*

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at Appalachian State

10/08 – Furman*

10/15 – at Wofford*

10/22 – at Western Carolina*

10/29 – Samford*

11/05 – Chattanooga*

11/12 – Virginia University of Lynchburg

11/19 – at VMI*

* Southern Conference contest.

The Citadel finished the fall 2021 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2022 season will be the seventh under head coach Brent Thompson.