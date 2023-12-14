Texas Tech adds series with Washington State, reschedules Oregon game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have scheduled a home-and-home football series with the Washington State Cougars and have rescheduled their contest with the Oreg0n Ducks, the school announced on Thursday.

Texas Tech was previously scheduled to visit the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 7, 2024, which was supposed to be the second game of their home-and-home series that began in Lubbock earlier this year. As a result of conference realignment, the Red Raiders and Ducks have agreed to reschedule the contest for the 2033 season.

The game was moved so that Oregon, who joins the Big Ten next season, could schedule a home-and-home series with in-state rival Oregon State.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to grant the request from the University of Oregon to push back our return game of our home-and-home series,” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We look forward to traveling to Washington State next season as well as hosting seven games inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Instead of visiting Oregon in 2024, Texas Tech will now travel to take on the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Sept. 7 that season. The Red Raiders will host the Cougars in the second and final game of the series at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, eight seasons later on Sept. 4, 2032.

Texas Tech will open the 2024 season at home against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Aug. 31 and will also host the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 14.

In Big 12 action in 2024, Texas Tech will host Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, and West Virginia and will visit Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and TCU. Dates for those weeks will be announced “…in the coming weeks by the conference office.”

