Texas State adds future games vs. Kansas State, UIW, Texas Southern

The Texas State Bobcats have added future football games against the Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Southern Tigers, and UIW Cardinals, the school announced on Thursday.

Texas State will travel to take on Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Sept. 2, 2028. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Three weeks after visiting Kansas State, Texas State will host the Texas Southern Tigers at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Sept. 23. The game will mark the 11th overall meeting between the two programs.

Texas State and Texas Southern first met on the gridiron in 1988. In their most recent matchup in 2018, the Bobcats defeated the Tigers 36-20 to improve their record in the overall series to 10-0.

In other previously announced non-conference action in 2028, Texas State is scheduled to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 9 and visit the UTEP Miners on Sept. 16.

Texas State has also added a future home contest against the UIW Cardinals on Sept. 26, 2026. The game will mark the third meeting between the two schools in a series that is even at one game apiece.

The Bobcats are scheduled to open the 2026 season at the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 5. Texas State will also host the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 12 and the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 19.

With today’s announcement, Texas State has now completed its non-conference football schedules through the 2028 season. Other opponents during that timeframe include Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, Lamar, Nicholls, Ohio, Sam Houston, Texas A&M, and UTRGV.

Football Schedules