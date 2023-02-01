Texas Southern announces 2023 football schedule

The Texas Southern Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features games at Toledo and Rice.

Texas Southern opens their 2023 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at home against Prairie View A&M. The contest will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Tigers then hit the road for back-to-back non-conference games at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. TSU will play at Toledo on Sept. 9 and then at Rice on Sept. 16.

Texas Southern then travels for a third consecutive road contest, this time at SWAC foe Grambling State on Sept. 23. The Tigers then return to Houston to take on Lincoln (CA) in their Homecoming contest at Durley Stadium on Sept. 30. The Lincoln contest was previously unannounced.

The remainder of Texas Southern’s schedule is all against SWAC competition. The Tigers will visit Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 14, Southern on Oct. 28, and Jackson State on Nov. 4. Three more SWAC opponents will visit Shell Energy Stadium in 2023 — Florida A&M on Oct. 21, Alcorn State on Nov. 11, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 18.

Below is Texas Southern’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Texas Southern Football Schedule

09/02 – Prairie View A&M*

09/09 – at Toledo

09/16 – at Rice

09/23 – at Grambling State*

09/30 – Lincoln (CA)

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/21 – Florida A&M*

10/28 – at Southern*

11/04 – at Jackson State*

11/11 – Alcorn State*

11/18 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

* SWAC contest.

Texas Southern finished the 2022 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. The Tigers are entering their fifth season under head coach Clarence McKinney, who has a 9-27 overall record at the school.