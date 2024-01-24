Texas Southern adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2024 football schedule

The Texas Southern Tigers have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Texas Southern will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Texas Southern University, a public historically black university, now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2024 season. The Tigers are scheduled to play a pair of road contests at the Rice Owls on Sept. 7 and at the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 21.

Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, Texas Southern can add one additional non-conference opponent to go along with eight Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) foes.

Texas Southern finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. On Friday, Jan. 12, Texas Southern named Cris Dishman the new head coach of the program.

