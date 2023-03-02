Texas A&M-Commerce announces 2023 football schedule

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Old Dominion.

Texas A&M-Commerce will play all four of their non-conference contests to open the season before kicking off Southland Conference action. The Lions open their 2023 slate at home at E.H. Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, against UC Davis on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Three straight road trips are up next for Texas A&M-Commerce as they will take on Sacramento State on Sept. 9, Old Dominion on Sept. 23, and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 30.

Texas A&M-Commerce opens Southland Conference action at home on Oct. 7 against McNeese. Other Southland opponents scheduled to visit Commerce in 2023 include Nicholls on Oct. 21 (Homecoming) and Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 11.

Southland road opponents for Texas A&M-Commerce include UIW on Oct. 14, HCU on Oct. 28, Lamar on Nov. 4, and Northwestern State on Nov. 18.

Below is Texas A&M-Commerce’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule

08/31 – UC Davis

09/09 – at Sacramento State

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – at Old Dominion

09/30 – at Stephen F. Austin

10/07 – McNeese*

10/14 – at UIW*

10/21 – Nicholls*

10/28 – at HCU*

11/04 – at Lamar*

11/11 – Southeastern Louisiana*

11/18 – at Northwestern State*

* Southland contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished the 2022 season 5-6 overall and 3-3 in Southland action. It was the Lions’ first season at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level after moving up from Division II and the Lone Star Conference.