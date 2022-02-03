Texas A&M-Commerce announces 2022 football schedule

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have announced their 2022 football schedule, which is their first at the Division I level.

Texas A&M-Commerce is moving up from the Lone Star Conference in Division II and will compete in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) beginning in 2022.

Texas A&M-Commerce will open the 2022 season with four straight non-conference contests, beginning at home at E.H. Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

The Lions then travel to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 10 and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 17 before returning home to host the North American Stallions on Sept. 24.

Following an open date, the Lions open Southland Conference action on the road at Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 8. A&M-Commerce will also travel to face Nicholls on Oct. 29 and Houston Baptist on Nov. 12.

Texas A&M-Commerce will host Southland foes McNeese on Oct. 15, Houston Baptist on Oct. 22 (Homecoming), and Northwestern State on Nov. 5.

The Lions will wrap up their 2022 regular-season schedule on Nov. 19 at home with a non-conference contest against the Tennessee State Tigers.

Below is Texas A&M-Commerce’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule

09/01 – Lincoln (CA)

09/10 – at Tennessee Tech

09/17 – at Sam Houston

09/24 – North American

10/01 – OFF

10/08 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

10/15 – McNeese*

10/22 – Houston Baptist*

10/29 – at Nicholls*

11/05 – Northwestern State*

11/12 – at Houston Baptist*

11/19 – Tennessee State

* Southland Conference contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished their final season at the Division II level with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-2 record in conference play.