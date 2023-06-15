Texas adds ULM to 2024, 2029 football schedules

The Texas Longhorns have added the ULM Warhawks to their 2024 and 2029 football schedules, the school announced on Wednesday.

Texas will host ULM at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The two schools will hook up again in Austin five seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The pair of games will mark the third and fourth meetings between the two schools on the gridiron.

Texas and ULM met for the first time in 2009 in Austin. The Longhorns defeated the Warhawks in that contest, 59-20, before recording a 52-10 victory 13 seasons later in 2022.

The addition of ULM completes Texas’ non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season. The Longhorns are scheduled to open the season at home against the Colorado State Rams on Aug. 31. Texas will then visit the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 7 before hosting the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 14.

The announcement of the pair of games with ULM was made in conjunction with the release of Texas’ inaugural slate of SEC opponents. When the Longhorns move to the SEC in 2024, they will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi State and travel to Arkansas, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

Texas and Texas A&M will renew their rivalry at Kyle Field in College Station next season. The Longhorns won the last meeting between the two schools, 27-25, in 2011.

ULM previously had a full slate of four non-conference games scheduled in 2024, so one opponent will have to be postponed or canceled. Here are those four games — vs. Jackson State (Aug. 31), vs. UAB (Sept. 7), at San Jose State (Sept. 14), and at Auburn (Nov. 16).

