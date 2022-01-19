Tennessee, Washington schedule home-and-home football series for 2029, 2030

The Tennessee Volunteers and Washington Huskies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, the schools announced Wednesday.

In the first of the two-game set, Tennessee will host Washington on Sept. 1, 2029, in Neyland Stadium, with the Volunteers making the nearly coast-to-coast trek to Seattle on Sept. 7, 2030, in Husky Stadium.

“We are thrilled about scheduling a high-caliber Pac-12 program like Washington,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “These schools offer fans the chance to experience two very unique venues on the water in great cities. We appreciate Jennifer Cohen and the University of Washington administration in collaborating with us on this endeavor.”

The sides have never done battle on the gridiron. The Vols have not faced a Pac-12 foe in regular-season play for 19 years.

The games mark the first non-league tilts for Tennessee in either the 2029 or 2030 seasons. Washington has two games now on the 2029 slate, with a Sept. 8 home outing against Boise State already on the docket.

