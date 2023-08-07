Tennessee Tech to play at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2025

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will play at the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Tennessee Tech and Texas A&M-Commerce met last season at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tennessee, on Sept. 10, 2022. The Golden Eagles scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 19-6 deficit and defeat the Lions 26-25.

According to a copy of the athletic agreement obtained from Tennessee Tech University via a state public records request, the 2022 meeting was the first game of a home-and-home series.

The series will conclude with the Golden Eagles traveling to take on the Lions at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The two schools agreed to the series on Jan. 27, 2022.

Tennessee Tech, a member of the Big South-OVC Association, and Texas A&M-Commerce, a member of the Southland Conference, have met twice on the gridiron in their history. In addition to the previously mentioned 2022 contest, Tennessee Tech and Texas A&M-Commerce also squared off in the 1953 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Texas A&M-Commerce, then known as East Texas State, defeated Tennessee Tech 33-0 in the contest.

Tennessee Tech now has three non-conference opponents lined up for the 2025 season. The Golden Eagles are slated to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 6 and travel to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 15 that season.

Tennessee Tech is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Texas A&M-Commerce in 2025.

