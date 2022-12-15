Tennessee Tech announces 2023 football schedule

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at the New Mexico Lobos.

Tennessee Tech opens the 2023 season with consecutive non-conference contests on the road, beginning at Furman on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Golden Eagles then travel to take on New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 9.

TTU opens their home slate at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., with back-to-back games against North Alabama on Sept. 16 and Kennesaw State on Sept. 23.

Three weeks later on Oct. 14, a road trip to take on South Carolina State concludes the non-conference portion of Tennessee Tech’s schedule in 2023. Non-conference contests against North Alabama and South Carolina State were previously unannounced.

Tennessee Tech’ conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Tennessee Tech opens Big South-OVC play on the road on Oct. 7 against Lindenwood. Other road conference opponents for TTU next season include Robert Morris on Oct. 28 and Tennessee State on Nov. 18.

Big South-OVC opponents scheduled to visit Tucker Stadium next season include Southeast Missouri on Oct. 21, UT Martin on Nov. 4 and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 11.

Below is Tennessee Tech’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

08/31 – at Furman

09/09 – at New Mexico

09/16 – North Alabama

09/23 – Kennesaw State

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – at Lindenwood*

10/14 – at SC State

10/21 – Southeast Missouri*

10/28 – at Robert Morris*

11/04 – UT Martin*

11/11 – Gardner-Webb*

11/18 – at Tennessee State*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Tennessee Tech finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 2-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The 2023 season will be the sixth for the Golden Eagles under head coach Dewayne Alexander, who holds a 57-69 overall record at the school.