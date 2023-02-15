Tennessee State announces 2023 football schedule

The Tennessee State Tigers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Tennessee State opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The following week on Sept. 9, the Tigers face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic at Simmons Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

TSU opens their home schedule on Sept. 16 when they host Gardner-Webb at Hale Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. That contest is also the opening of conference play for Tennessee State in 2023, which will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Following an open date, the Tigers travel for a conference contest at UT Martin on Sept. 30 and then a non-conference contest at Kennesaw State on Oct. 7.

Back-to-back home non-conference games are next as the Tigers will host Norfolk State on Oct. 14 and Lincoln (CA) on Oct. 21.

The remainder of Tennessee State’s schedule in 2023 is all Big South-OVC contests — vs. Lindenwood (Oct. 28), at Charleston Southern (Nov. 4), at Eastern Illinois (Nov. 11), and vs. Tennessee Tech (Nov. 18).

Below is Tennessee State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Tennessee State Football Schedule

09/02 – at Notre Dame

09/09 – UAPB (in Memphis)

09/16 – Gardner-Webb*

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at UT Martin*

10/07 – at Kennesaw State

10/14 – Norfolk State

10/21 – Lincoln (CA)

10/28 – Lindenwood*

11/04 – at Charleston Southern*

11/11 – at Eastern Illinois*

11/18 – Tennessee Tech*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Tennessee State finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 2-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The 2023 season will be the third for TSU under head coach Eddie George, who has a 9-13 overall record at the school.