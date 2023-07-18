Tennessee sets kickoff time for 2023 home opener vs. Austin Peay

The Tennessee Volunteers have announced the kickoff time for their 2023 home opener against the Austin Peay Governors.

Tennessee will host Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 9 and the game will kickoff at 5:00pm ET. Live streaming coverage of the game will be provided by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference, formerly known as the ASUN-WAC alliance. The Governors finished the 2022 season 7-4 overall and 3-2 in conference action.

Tennessee is slated to open the 2023 season against the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will kickoff at noon ET / 11:00am CT and it will be televised nationally by ABC.

The kickoff time and television coverage of the Volunteers’ SEC opener on the road against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 16 was also previously announced. ESPN will televise the contest at 7:00pm ET.

Austin Peay is slated to open their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Southern Illinois Salukis. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT and television coverage and/or streaming will be announced at a later date.

Following their trip to Knoxville, Austin Peay will open their home slate at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the ETSU Buccaneers (7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT, ESPN+).

