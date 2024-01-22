TCU adds Long Island to 2024 football schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs have added the Long Island University (LIU) Sharks to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

According to a graphic that was emailed to TCU season ticket holders and provided to FBSchedules.com, LIU will be the only non-conference opponent to visit Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2024. TCU’s other two non-conference contests, which were previously known, are at the Stanford Cardinal on Aug. 31 and at the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 21.

Based on the dates of the Stanford and SMU games and the typical layout of the Big 12 football schedule, the LIU Sharks will likely visit Fort Worth on Sept. 7. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Long Island University, which has campuses in Brooklyn and Brookville, N.Y, is currently a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Sharks finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The complete Big 12 football schedule is expected to be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30, according to Max Olson of The Athletic. The conference previously announced the opponents for each league team in 2024.

TCU’s Big 12 slate next season will feature visits from Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UCF. The Horned Frogs will travel to square off with Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, and Utah.

