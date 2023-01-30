Syracuse, Pitt to meet at Yankee Stadium in 2023

The Syracuse Orange and the Pitt Panthers will meet at Yankee Stadium in 2023, both schools announced on Monday.

Syracuse and Pitt will meet at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. The matchup will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium, which featured the Orange and Panthers.

“This game is 100 years in the making and will celebrate a milestone anniversary in a historic venue,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “The unique circumstance of a centennial anniversary, coupled with six strong opponents scheduled to visit the JMA Wireless Dome, will make this year’s home schedule an impactful experience for our student-athletes and continue a longstanding partnership with the Yankees organization. I look forward to our fans giving us a tremendous home field advantage in Yankee Stadium, just as they have in all our previous trips.”

Syracuse and Pitt first met on the gridiron in 1916 in Syracuse, N.Y. The Pitt Panthers have won the last five meetings between the two schools and now lead the overall series 43-31-3.

Syracuse is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., against the Colgate Raiders. Pitt opens their 2023 season on the same day at home at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., against the Wofford Terriers.

The complete ACC football schedule for the 2023 season is set for release on Monday evening at 7:00pm ET on the ACC Network.

