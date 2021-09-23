Syracuse adds Morgan State to 2029 football schedule

The Syracuse Orange have added the Morgan State Bears to their 2029 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Syracuse will host Morgan State at the Carrier Dome on a date to be announced during the 2029 season. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Syracuse-Morgan State football game in 2029 was scheduled as part of an alliance between Syracuse University and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The 10-year partnership will create “…multiple opportunities for collaboration between Syracuse and the MEAC’s member institutions.”

“On behalf of Syracuse Athletics, I would like to thank Commissioner Thomas for his enthusiastic support of this unprecedented agreement,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse director of athletics. “My thanks extend to the MEAC Staff and Syracuse Athletics and University staff who have worked diligently to make this idea a reality. We are excited with the opportunities this alliance will create for MEAC institutions, Syracuse University, thousands of Student-Athletes, coaches and staff from MEAC institutions and Syracuse University.”

“First, I would like to thank John Wildhack, Syracuse University director of athletics, for his vision and progressive leadership on this alliance,” said Dr. Dennis Thomas, commissioner of the MEAC. “Our member institutions look forward to working with Syracuse to implement our shared vision of cooperation to ameliorate and procure opportunities for our student-athletes, both athletically and academically. Our membership, along with Syracuse, looks forward to assisting our constituents to lead this collaboration through sports competitions and academic engagement.”

The Orange are now set to welcome four FCS opponents to the Carrier Dome over the next nine years. Wagner is slated to visit in 2022 (Sept. 24), Colgate in 2023 (Sept. 2), and New Hampshire in 2026 (Sept. 5), in addition to Morgan State in 2029.

Football Schedules