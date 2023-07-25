SWAC announces 2023 football TV schedule on HBCU GO

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced their 2023 football TV schedule on HBCU GO, which features 11 games set for broadcast.

HBCU GO is a free-streaming digital platform from Allen Media Group (AMG), the leading provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO programming is available at HBCUGO.tv and via Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as certain CBS owned-and-operated stations.

SWAC football on HBCU GO in 2023 begins on Saturday, Sept. 2 with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils facing the Central State Marauders in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The game will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.

Below is the SWAC football TV schedule on HBCU GO for the 2023 season.

SWAC 2023 football TV schedule on HBCU GO

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 2

MVSU vs. Central State (in Chicago) – 4pm

Saturday, Sept. 9

UAPB vs. Tennessee State (in Memphis) – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 23

Texas Southern at Grambling – 3pm

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tuskegee at Alabama A&M – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 14

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 21

Alcorn State at UAPB – 3pm

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 4

UAPB at PVAMU – 3pm

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman – 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 18

UAPB at Texas Southern – 3pm

SWAC Football Schedule