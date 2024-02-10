Super Bowl 2024: 49ers-Chiefs matchup, schedule, TV/radio coverage

Super Bowl 2024 features Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 6:30pm ET. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed by Paramount+.

Super Bowl LVIII will also be available to watch in Spanish via Univision and a special broadcast tailored towards kids will be available via Nickelodeon.

San Francisco (12-5) advanced to Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 24-21, in the Divisional Round and the Detroit Lions, 34-31, in the NFC Championship Game, both at home at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Kansas City (11-6) made it to the big game by first defeating the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the Wild Card Round at home at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs then went on the road and beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in the Divisional Round and the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship Game.

Sunday’s game will mark San Francisco’s eighth Super Bowl appearance, which places them in a tie for second-most along with the Steelers, Cowboys, and Broncos. The 49ers are 5-2 in Super Bowl contests, winning their first five appearances but falling in their last two attempts, most recently in Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Kansas City will be playing in its sixth Super Bowl, which places them alone in sixth-place behind the Patriots with 11 and the Steelers, Cowboys, Broncos, and 49ers with eight each. The Chiefs are the defending champions following their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

San Francisco and Kansas City last met during the 2022 regular-season. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in that matchup, 44-23, which was played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The win gave the Chiefs a one-game advantage in the overall series at 8-7.

Carl Cheffers, who wears uniform number 51, is the referee for Super Bowl LVIII, which will mark his fourth Super Bowl assignment. The San Francisco 49ers are currently a 2-point favorite in the contest, per OddsShark.

SUPER BOWL 2024

Official Name: Super Bowl LVIII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: CBS | Univision | Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+

CBS TV Broadcast Crew

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Jay Feely (special teams analyst)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst

Westwood One Radio Broadcast Crew

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Mike Golic (sideline reporter)

Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

National Anthem

Reba McEntire – American country music singer and actress

Halftime Show

Usher – American singer, songwriter, and dancer

Super Bowl LVIII TV Schedule

11:30am ET – NFL Slimetime

12:00pm ET – Road to the Super Bowl

1:00pm ET – You Are Looking Live!

2:00pm ET – The NFL Today

6:00pm ET – Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show

6:30pm ET – Super Bowl LVIII

