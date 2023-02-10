Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs-Eagles matchup, schedule, TV/radio coverage

Super Bowl 2023 features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., will host Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 6:30pm ET. The game will be televised by FOX.

Kansas City (14-3) advanced to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, both at home at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Philadelphia (14-3) made it to the big game by defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Both of those contests were played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Sunday’s game will mark Kansas City’s fifth Super Bowl appearance, a mark that six other franchises have reached. The Chiefs have a 2-2 record in the big game and last won on February 2, 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in Super Bowl LIV.

Philadelphia will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl, which places them in a tie with three other franchises. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in their most recent appearance on February 4, 2018 in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., to improve their record to 1-2.

Kansas City and Philadelphia last met during the 2021 regular-season. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles in that matchup, 42-30, which was played at Lincoln Financial Field. The win gave the Chiefs a one-game advantage in the overall series at 5-4.

Carl Cheffers, who wears uniform number 51, is the referee for Super Bowl LVII, which will mark his third Super Bowl assignment. The Kansas City Chiefs are currently a 1.5-point favorite in the contest, per OddsShark.

Super Bowl Tickets are currently available through our partner Vivid Seats.

SUPER BOWL 2023

Official Name: Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Time: 6:30pm ET

6:30pm ET TV: FOX

FOX Tickets: Buy Tickets

FOX TV Broadcast Crew

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Westwood One Radio Broadcast Crew

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Kurt Warner (analyst)

Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Mike Golic (sideline reporter)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

National Anthem

Chris Stapleton – singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer.

Halftime Show

Rihanna – singer, actress, and businesswoman.

Super Bowl LVII TV Schedule

12:00pm ET – Road to the Super Bowl

Road to the Super Bowl 1:00pm ET – Fox NFL Sunday (ft. Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, and host Curt Menefee, plus additional guests)

Fox NFL Sunday (ft. Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, and host Curt Menefee, plus additional guests) 6:30pm ET – Super Bowl LVII

