Sun Belt football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 39 games in the first three weeks.
The Georgia State Panthers will be the first Sun Belt team in action in 2023 when they host the Rhode Island Rams on Thursday, Aug. 31. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.
The remaining 13 Sun Belt teams kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning with the Arkansas State Red Wolves visiting the Oklahoma Sooners at noon ET on ESPN.
The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ABC or ESPN at 4:00pm ET.
The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for seven mid-week games in September through November.
“We are excited to build upon a banner 2022 season in which the Sun Belt defeated four autonomy five programs, hosted ESPN’s College GameDay for the second time in conference history and produced a conference-record seven Bowl Season participants,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This schedule acknowledges the rise of Sun Belt Conference football and the strength of our partnership with ESPN, as we look to build upon our success.”
Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 31. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Rhode Island at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 2
Arkansas State at Oklahoma – 12pm, ESPN
Gardner-Webb at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
The Citadel at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Bucknell at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+
Albany at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+
Army at ULM – 7pm, TBA
Alcorn State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Texas State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+
Northwestern State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
South Alabama at Tulane – 8pm, ESPNU
Coastal Carolina at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 9
James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU
Troy at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1
SE Louisiana at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN
UAB at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Jax State at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+
UConn at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Lamar at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN
Marshall at East Carolina – TBA
Texas State at UTSA – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 16
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
East Carolina at App State. – 3:30pm, ESPN+
ULM at Texas A&M – 4pm, SECN
Tulane at Southern Miss – 4pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
Duquesne at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+
Stony Brook at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at UAB – 7pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+
Jackson State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+
James Madison at Troy – 7pm, TBA
Thursday, Sept. 21
Georgia State at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Southern Miss at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 19
James Madison at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia State at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 2
South Alabama at Troy – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 9
Southern Miss at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Dec. 2
Sun Belt Championship Game – 4pm, ABC or ESPN
