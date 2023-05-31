Sun Belt football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Sun Belt football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 39 games in the first three weeks.

The Georgia State Panthers will be the first Sun Belt team in action in 2023 when they host the Rhode Island Rams on Thursday, Aug. 31. The game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

The remaining 13 Sun Belt teams kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2, beginning with the Arkansas State Red Wolves visiting the Oklahoma Sooners at noon ET on ESPN.

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best conference record. The game will be televised by ABC or ESPN at 4:00pm ET.

The Sun Belt Conference has also announced the time and television for seven mid-week games in September through November.

“We are excited to build upon a banner 2022 season in which the Sun Belt defeated four autonomy five programs, hosted ESPN’s College GameDay for the second time in conference history and produced a conference-record seven Bowl Season participants,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “This schedule acknowledges the rise of Sun Belt Conference football and the strength of our partnership with ESPN, as we look to build upon our success.”

Listed below are the Sun Belt games that have been selected for television as of May 31. Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Sun Belt football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Rhode Island at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 2

Arkansas State at Oklahoma – 12pm, ESPN

Gardner-Webb at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

The Citadel at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Bucknell at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

Albany at Marshall – 6pm, ESPN+

Army at ULM – 7pm, TBA

Alcorn State at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Texas State at Baylor – 7pm, ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Troy – 7pm, ESPN+

Northwestern State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

South Alabama at Tulane – 8pm, ESPNU

Coastal Carolina at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 9

James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU

Troy at Kansas State – 12pm, FS1

SE Louisiana at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN

UAB at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Jax State at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+

UConn at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Lamar at ULM – 8pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN

Marshall at East Carolina – TBA

Texas State at UTSA – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 16

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN

Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

East Carolina at App State. – 3:30pm, ESPN+

ULM at Texas A&M – 4pm, SECN

Tulane at Southern Miss – 4pm, ESPNU

Georgia State at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+

Stony Brook at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at UAB – 7pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+

Jackson State at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

James Madison at Troy – 7pm, TBA

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Southern Miss at South Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 19

James Madison at Marshall – 7pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia State at Georgia Southern – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 2

South Alabama at Troy – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 9

Southern Miss at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 2

Sun Belt Championship Game – 4pm, ABC or ESPN

