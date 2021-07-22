Sun Belt announces multi-year media rights extension with ESPN

The Sun Belt Conference has reached a multi-year media rights extension agreement with ESPN, the conference announced Thursday.

The revised agreement runs through the 2030-31 academic year and will result in a 50 percent increase in televised conference games on ESPN’s linear television offerings.

“This new agreement is a recognition of our success and value. It will expand our reach and provide a vast amount of exposure for our members which will allow them to showcase the incredible athletic and academic accomplishments,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “On behalf of the entire Sun Belt family, I want to thank Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions, and the entire ESPN college football team for their support of the Sun Belt Conference. I am looking forward to continuing our wonderful partnership.”

“We are excited to extend our relationship with the Sun Belt and its member institutions,” Dawson said. “The Sun Belt is a valued partner and ESPN viewers have truly connected with the conference’s teams and storylines over the years. We look forward to our continued and enhanced coverage of Sun Belt football across ESPN networks and ESPN+ for many years to come.”

The first Sun Belt tilt slated for ESPN’s linear offerings will be East Carolina at App State on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 (Eastern) on ESPNU.

The Sun Belt Football Championship game will be played Saturday, December 4, 2021, and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Sun Belt Football Schedule