Stony Brook at Morgan State football game on Saturday canceled

The Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears football game on Saturday has been canceled, the school announced on Wednesday.

The game was canceled following a shooting on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night. According to Baltimore police, four men and one woman, all between the ages of 18 and 22, were shot and suffered non-life-threating injuries in the incident. Four of the injured persons are Morgan State University students.

“Today, we unfortunately find ourselves navigating this tragic event during a time at which we should be celebrating our National Treasure during Homecoming,” Morgan State President David K. Wilson said. “Please understand that the safety of our campus is of the utmost importance and our resolve in ensuring that we have a secure campus is paramount. In response to last evening’s events, we are aggressively increasing security measures on campus, further amplifying additional security measures that have been implemented in recent years.”

Morgan State was slated to host Stony Brook for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1:00pm ET.

“Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan’s history all activities planned around Homecoming will be either cancelled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice,” Wilson said.

The release from President Wilson stated that the Homecoming football game was “postponed,” but the athletics department announced the game as canceled. That’s likely because the game was a non-conference contest and the two teams do not share an open date this season where the game could be rescheduled.

As a result of the cancelation, Morgan State’s next game will be Thursday, Oct. 19 when they host North Carolina Central for their Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and it will be nationally televised by ESPNU.

Stony Brook will return to the gridiron on Saturday, Oct. 14 when they host the Fordham Rams in a non-conference matchup. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with live streaming coverage via FloFootball.

