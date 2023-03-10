Stetson Hatters release 2023 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have released their 2023 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Stetson opens the 2023 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Fla., both of which were previously unannounced. The St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats visit on Saturday, Sept. 2, followed by the Webber International (FL) Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Hatters wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule on Sept. 16 when they travel to take on the Montana State Bobcats in Bozeman, Mont.

Stetson begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home against Butler on Sept. 23. Other PFL opponents scheduled to visit DeLand in 2023 include St. Thomas on Oct. 21, Davidson on Nov. 4, and San Diego on Nov. 18.

The Hatters will travel to face PFL foes Marist on Sept. 30, Presbyterian on Oct. 7, Drake on Oct. 28, and Valparaiso on Nov. 11.

Below is Stetson’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Stetson Football Schedule

09/02 – St. Thomas (FL)

09/09 – Webber Intl.

09/16 – at Montana State

09/23 – Butler*

09/30 – at Marist*

10/07 – at Presbyterian*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – St. Thomas (MN)*

10/28 – at Drake*

11/04 – Davidson*

11/11 – at Valparaiso*

11/18 – San Diego*

* Pioneer League contest.

Stetson finished the fall 2022 season 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Pioneer Football League play. The Hatters last recorded a winning season in 2019 when they finished 7-4 overall.