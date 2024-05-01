Stetson Hatters announce 2024 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Stetson opens the 2024 season with consecutive non-conference games at home at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Fla. The Ave Maria Gyrenes visit on Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by the Warner Royals on Saturday, Sept. 7, which was previously unannounced.

The Hatters wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2024 schedule with consecutive road contests against the Furman Paladins on Sept. 14 and the Harvard Crimson on Sept. 21.

Stetson begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road against St. Thomas on Oct. 5. The Hatters will also travel to face PFL foes Davidson on Oct. 19, Butler on Nov. 2, and San Diego on Nov. 16.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand in 2024 include Valparaiso on Oct. 12, Presbyterian on Oct. 26 for Homecoming, Marist on Nov. 9, and Drake on Nov. 23.

Below is Stetson’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Stetson Football Schedule

08/31 – Ave Maria

09/07 – Warner

09/14 – at Furman

09/21 – at Harvard

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at St. Thomas*

10/12 – Valparaiso*

10/19 – at Davidson*

10/26 – Presbyterian*

11/02 – at Butler*

11/09 – Marist*

11/16 – at San Diego*

11/23 – Drake*

* Pioneer League contest.

Stetson finished the fall 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-7 in Pioneer Football League play. The Hatters last recorded a winning season in 2019 when they finished 7-4 overall.