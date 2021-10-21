Stetson-Drake football game canceled due to COVID-19

The Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs football game has been canceled due to COVID-19, the Pioneer Football League announced on Thursday.

The two schools were scheduled to meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The game was canceled due to “…COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff. This decision was made after conversations with medical staff and university administration.”

In accordance with Pioneer Football League (PFL) policies, the game will be declared a forfeit.

With the game recorded as a forfeit, the Drake Bulldogs are now 2-6 overall and 1-4 in PFL action this season. The Bulldogs are currently scheduled to return to the gridiron on Saturday, Nov. 6 when they travel to take on the Marist Red Foxes. The game is scheduled for a noon ET kickoff.

The Stetson Hatters are now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in PFL play. The Hatters are next scheduled to play on Saturday, Oct. 30 on the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 1:00pm ET.

