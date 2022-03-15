Stetson announces 2022 football schedule

The Stetson Hatters have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 11 contests overall.

“We consider ourselves to be DeLand’s home team, and we are excited to be able to play in front of our home fans four times to open the season this fall,” Stetson head coach Brian Young said. “We are looking forward to providing our fans with an exciting brand of football with an attacking style on both sides of the ball.

“We expect our fans will be too busy standing and cheering to worry about using their seats, but everyone had better make sure to get your tickets early so you don’t miss out on the action.”

Stetson opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests at home at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. The Concordia Cardinals visit on Sept. 3, followed by the Louisiana Christian Wildcats on Sept. 10 and the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 17.

Contests against Concordia and Louisiana Christian were previously unannounced.

Stetson opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 24 at home against Morehead State. Other PFL opponents slated to visit DeLand this fall include Marist (Oct. 8), Drake (Oct. 29), and Presbyterian (Nov. 19).

Road PFL opponents for Stetson in 2022 include San Diego (Oct. 1), Dayton (Oct. 22), Davidson (Nov. 5), and St. Thomas (Nov. 12).

Below is Stetson’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Stetson Football Schedule

09/03 – Concordia (MI)

09/10 – Louisiana Christian

09/17 – Princeton

09/24 – Morehead State*

10/01 – at San Diego*

10/08 – Marist*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – at Dayton*

10/29 – Drake*

11/05 – at Davidson*

11/12 – at St. Thomas*

11/19 – Presbyterian*

* PFL contest.

Stetson finished the fall 2021 season 4-7 overall and 2-6 in PFL action. It was the Hatters’ first season under head coach Brian Young.