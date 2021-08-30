Stephen F. Austin sets future football series with Alcorn State and Nicholls

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the Alcorn State Braves and the Nicholls Colonels, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football series with Alcorn State University and Nicholls State University were obtained from Stephen F. Austin State University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

Stephen F. Austin will begin their series with Alcorn State on the road at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Lumberjacks will then host the Braves the following season at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Stephen F. Austin and Alcorn State first met on the gridiron in 1986 and have played three contests overall. The Lumberjacks have won all three games in the series, most recently by a score of 60-7 in 2003, and lead the series 3-0.

The Lumberjacks will travel to take on the Nicholls Colonels at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The series will conclude when the Colonels return the trip to Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches three seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Stephen F. Austin and Nicholls have met 30 times on the gridiron and the Lumberjacks currently hold a 19-11 advantage in the series. However, Nicholls has won four consecutive contests in the series, most recently in 2019 in Nacogdoches by a score of 48 to 30.

Stephen F. Austin left the Southland Conference earlier this year and will play the fall 2021 season in the AQ7, which is a partnership between the ASUN and Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The Lumberjacks will begin play in the WAC in the fall of 2022.

