Stephen F. Austin releases 2024 football schedule

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have released their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and a trip to North Texas among the 12 total games.

Stephen F. Austin opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, against the North American Stallions.

The Lumberjacks then travel for back-to-back contests against the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 7 and the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 14. SFA closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sept. 21 at home against the Northern Colorado Bears.

Stephen F. Austin kicks off United Athletic Conference (UAC) action in 2024 at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 28. Other UAC opponents slated to visit Nacogdoches include Utah Tech on Oct. 26 (Homecoming), Tarleton State on Nov. 16, and North Alabama on Nov. 23.

The Lumberjacks will travel to face UAC foes Abilene Christian on Oct. 5, Central Arkansas on Oct. 12, West Georgia on Nov. 2, and Southern Utah on Nov. 9.

Below is Stephen F. Austin’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule

08/31 – North American

09/07 – at North Texas

09/14 – at Montana State

09/21 – Northern Colorado

09/28 – Eastern Kentucky*

10/05 – at Abilene Christian*

10/12 – at Central Arkansas*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Utah Tech*

11/02 – at West Georgia*

11/09 – at Southern Utah*

11/16 – Tarleton State*

11/23 – North Alabama*

* UAC contest.

Stephen F. Austin finished the 2023 campaign 0-6 in the UAC (3-8 overall). The Lumberjacks are entering their sixth season under head coach Colby Carthel, who has a 26-30 overall record and one FCS Playoff appearance at the school.