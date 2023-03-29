St. Thomas Tommies announce 2023 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a road contest at Harvard.

St. Thomas opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at home at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn. The Tommies then travel for back-to-back road contests at the South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 9 and the Harvard Crimson on Sept. 16.

St. Thomas begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home on Sept. 23 against the Morehead State Eagles. Other PFL opponents slated to visit St. Paul in 2023 include Butler on Oct. 7 (Homecoming), Marist on Oct. 28, and Valparaiso on Nov. 18.

The Tommies will travel to face PFL foes Dayton on Sept. 30, Drake on Oct. 14, Stetson on Oct. 21, and San Diego on Nov. 11.

Below is St. Thomas’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 St. Thomas Football Schedule

09/02 – Black Hills State

09/09 – at South Dakota

09/16 – at Harvard

09/23 – Morehead State*

09/30 – at Dayton*

10/07 – Butler*

10/14 – at Drake*

10/21 – at Stetson*

10/28 – Marist*

11/04 – OFF

11/11 – at San Diego*

11/18 – Valparaiso*

* Pioneer League contest.

St. Thomas claimed the Pioneer Football League championship last season after finishing 8-0 in conference play (10-1 overall). The Tommies are entering their 16th season under the guidance of head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 143-25 overall record at the school.