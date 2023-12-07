Southland Conference announces 2024 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Sept. 28 with Nicholls hosting Texas A&M-Commerce.

For the 2024 season, the Southland Conference will again consist of eight football-playing members — Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).

Each Southland conference team will play a seven-game, round-robin schedule against the other members. Teams will also play 12-games schedules in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2024 Southland Football Schedules

2024 Southland Conference Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28

A&M-Commerce at Nicholls

Saturday, Oct. 5

Southeastern at HCU

Lamar at Northwestern State

Saturday, Oct. 12

HCU at Lamar

Nicholls at UIW

A&M-Commerce at McNeese

Saturday, Oct. 19

HCU at A&M-Commerce

McNeese at UIW

Northwestern State at Southeastern

Saturday, Oct. 26

UIW at Northwestern State

Southeastern at Lamar

McNeese at Nicholls

Saturday, Nov. 2

Nicholls at HCU

Lamar at UIW

Southeastern at McNeese

Northwestern State at A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Nov. 9

McNeese at HCU

UIW at Southeastern

Lamar at A&M-Commerce

Northwestern State at Nicholls

Saturday, Nov. 16

HCU at UIW

McNeese at Northwestern State

Nicholls at Lamar

A&M-Commerce at Southeastern

Thursday, Nov. 21

Southeastern at Nicholls

Saturday, Nov. 23

HCU at Northwestern State

UIW at A&M-Commerce

Lamar at McNeese

Southland Football Schedule