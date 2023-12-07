Southland Conference announces 2024 football schedule

The Southland Conference has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Sept. 28 with Nicholls hosting Texas A&M-Commerce.
For the 2024 season, the Southland Conference will again consist of eight football-playing members — Houston Christian (HCU), Lamar, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Incarnate Word (UIW).
Each Southland conference team will play a seven-game, round-robin schedule against the other members. Teams will also play 12-games schedules in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.
Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
2024 Southland Football Schedules
- 2024 HCU Football Schedule
- 2024 Lamar Football Schedule
- 2024 McNeese Football Schedule
- 2024 Nicholls Football Schedule
- 2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule
- 2024 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule
- 2024 Texas A&M-Commerce Football Schedule
- 2024 UIW Football Schedule
2024 Southland Conference Football Schedule
* Composite; conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 28
A&M-Commerce at Nicholls
Saturday, Oct. 5
Southeastern at HCU
Lamar at Northwestern State
Saturday, Oct. 12
HCU at Lamar
Nicholls at UIW
A&M-Commerce at McNeese
Saturday, Oct. 19
HCU at A&M-Commerce
McNeese at UIW
Northwestern State at Southeastern
Saturday, Oct. 26
UIW at Northwestern State
Southeastern at Lamar
McNeese at Nicholls
Saturday, Nov. 2
Nicholls at HCU
Lamar at UIW
Southeastern at McNeese
Northwestern State at A&M-Commerce
Saturday, Nov. 9
McNeese at HCU
UIW at Southeastern
Lamar at A&M-Commerce
Northwestern State at Nicholls
Saturday, Nov. 16
HCU at UIW
McNeese at Northwestern State
Nicholls at Lamar
A&M-Commerce at Southeastern
Thursday, Nov. 21
Southeastern at Nicholls
Saturday, Nov. 23
HCU at Northwestern State
UIW at A&M-Commerce
Lamar at McNeese