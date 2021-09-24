Southern Miss adds Southeastern Louisiana to 2024 football schedule

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have added the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Southern Miss will host Southeastern Louisiana at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sept. 7, 2024. The Golden Eagles will pay the Lions a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state public records request.

Southern Miss and Southeastern Louisiana first met on the gridiron in 1940 and have played a total of 22 contests. In their most recent contest in 1969, the Golden Eagles defeated the Lions 14-6 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 19-3.

Southeastern Louisiana competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions are currently 2-1 overall during the fall 2021 season.

The addition of Southeastern Louisiana gives Southern Miss three non-conference opponents for their 2024 football schedule. The Golden Eagles are scheduled to open the season at the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 31 and will also play at the Troy Trojans on Sept. 21.

Southern Miss is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Southeastern Louisiana in 2024. The Lions are scheduled to open the season at the Tulane Green Wave on Aug. 31.

