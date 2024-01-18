Southern Jaguars announce 2024 football schedule

The Southern Jaguars have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Southern opens the 2024 season with an in-state non-conference contest on the road against the McNeese Cowboys on Aug. 31 in Lake Charles, La. The Jaguars open their home slate at A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field in Baton Rouge, La., the following week on Sept. 7 against the Savannah State Tigers, which was not previously announced.

Southern, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will next play a non-conference contest against fellow SWAC member Jackson State on Sept. 14 in Jackson, Miss. The fourth and final non-conference contest for Southern in 2024 is three weeks later on Oct. 5 at home against the Nicholls Colonels.

Southern opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road on Sept. 21 against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Jags will also travel to play SWAC contests at Texas Southern on Oct. 12, at Florida A&M on Oct. 26, and at Alabama A&M on Nov. 2.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Baton Rouge in 2024 include Alcorn State on Oct. 19 for Homecoming, Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 16.

Southern will wrap up the 2024 regular-season against SWAC foe Grambling State in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 30 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Below is Southern’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Southern Football Schedule

08/31 – at McNeese

09/07 – Savannah State

09/14 – at Jackson State

09/21 – at Prairie View A&M*

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Nicholls

10/12 – at Texas Southern*

10/19 – Alcorn State*

10/26 – at Florida A&M*

11/02 – at Alabama A&M*

11/09 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/16 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/23 – OFF

11/30 – Grambling* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Southern finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play. The 2024 season will be the first for the Jaguars under new head coach Terrence Graves, who has been on the coaching staff at Southern since 2014. Last season, Graves was the associate head coach and also lead the linebackers and special teams.