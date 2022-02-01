Southern Jaguars announce 2022 football schedule

The Southern Jaguars have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at the LSU Tigers.

Southern opens their 2022 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., against the Florida Memorial Lions. The Jaguars then make the short 10-mile trip to take on LSU on Sept. 10.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action begins on Sept. 17 when the Jaguars square off with Texas Southern in the Arlington Football Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

After an open date, Southern returns to Baton Rouge to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 1 before traveling to face Prairie View A&M on Oct. 8.

Back-to-back home games at Ace W. Mumford Stadium are next as Southern plays host to Alcorn State on Oct. 15 and Virginia-Lynchburg for Homecoming on Oct. 22. Southern then travels for consecutive contests on the road at Jackson State on Oct. 29 and at Florida A&M on Nov. 5.

Southern closes out the 2022 regular-season with a home game against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 12 and, after an open date, the 49th Annual Bayou Classic against Grambling State at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Nov. 26.

Below is Southern’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Southern Football Schedule

09/03 – Florida Memorial

09/10 – at LSU

09/17 – at Texas Southern*

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff*

10/08 – at Prairie View A&M*

10/15 – Alcorn State*

10/22 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/29 – at Jackson State*

11/05 – at Florida A&M*

11/12 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/19 – OFF

11/26 – Grambling State*

* SWAC contest.

Southern finished the 2021 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action. The Jaguars lost their last three games of the season, including 29-26 in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.