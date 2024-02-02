Southern Illinois announces 2024 football schedule

The Southern Illinois Salukis have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home contests and 12 games overall.

Southern Illinois opens its 2024 campaign by traversing to Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 31 to take on the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Another road trip follows the next weekend, with the Salukis embarking on a trip to Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., for a contest against the Austin Peay Governors.

Next, Southern Illinois kicks off its home schedule at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill., with games in back-to-back weeks against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Sept. 14 and the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 21. Those two contests close out the non-conference slate for SIU.

The Salukis open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road on Sept. 28 against South Dakota. Other MVFC road contests include Indiana State on Oct. 26, Missouri State on Nov. 2, and South Dakota State on Nov. 16.

Southern Illinois’s home MVFC slate for 2024 includes Illinois State on Oct. 5, North Dakota State on Oct. 12, Youngstown State on Nov. 9, and Murray State on Nov. 23.

Below is Southern Illinois’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Southern Illinois Football Schedule

08/31 – at BYU

09/07 – at Austin Peay

09/14 – UIW

09/21 – Southeast Missouri

09/28 – at South Dakota*

10/05 – Illinois State*

10/12 – North Dakota State*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Indiana State*

11/02 – at Missouri State*

11/09 – Youngstown State*

11/16 – at South Dakota State*

11/23 – Murray State*

* MVFC contest.

The Salukis finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 record and 4-4 mark in MVFC play. Southern Illinois was selected as an at-large team to the FCS Playoffs, where they defeated Nicholls in the first round, 35-0, and fell on the road at Idaho in overtime in the second round, 20-17.