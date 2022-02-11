Southeastern Louisiana announces 2022 football schedule

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Southeastern Louisiana opens the 2022 season with back-to-back games on the road against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Sept. 3 and at the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Lions open their home slate at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La., on Sept. 17 against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

SLU opens Southland Conference play the following week on Sept. 24 at Northwestern State before returning home to host a non-conference tilt against Murray State on Oct. 1.

One week later, the Lions return to Southland action when they host Texas A&M-Commerce for Homecoming on Oct. 8. After an open date, SLU steps back out of conference to play Jacksonville State on the road on Oct. 22.

Southeastern Louisiana’s final four games of the season are all Southland Conference contests — at McNeese (Oct. 29), vs. Houston Baptist (Nov. 5), vs. Northwestern State (Nov. 12), and at Nicholls (Thursday, Nov. 17).

Below is Southeastern Louisiana’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule

09/03 – at Louisiana

09/10 – at FAU

09/17 – Central Connecticut

09/24 – at Northwestern State*

10/01 – Murray State

10/08 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

10/22 – at Jacksonville State

10/29 – at McNeese*

11/05 – Houston Baptist*

11/12 – Northwestern State*

11/17 – at Nicholls*

* Southland Conference contest.

Southeastern Louisiana finished the fall 2021 season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. SLU advanced to the FCS Playoffs where they defeated Florida A&M at home in the first round, 38-14, and fell on the road at James Madison in the second round, 59-20.

The Lions are slated to host their annual Spring football game on Saturday, April 9, 2022.