Southeast Missouri announces 2024 football schedule

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests total.

SEMO opens the 2024 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the FCS Kickoff against the North Alabama Lions. The game will be played at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The following week on Saturday, Aug. 31, Southeast Missouri will travel to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. SEMO’s final two non-conference contests of the season are on the road against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 21 and home against the Northwestern State Demons on Sept. 28.

The Redhawks open their home slate at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo., with a Big South-OVC matchup against the UT Martin Skyhawks in Week 3 on Sept. 7. Other conference foes slated to visit Houck Stadium include Tennessee Tech on Oct. 12, Gardner-Webb on Oct. 26, and Western Illinois on Nov. 16.

The Redhawks will take to the road for Big South-OVC outings at Eastern Illinois on Oct. 5, at Charleston Southern on Oct. 19, at Lindenwood on Nov. 9, and at Tennessee State on Nov. 23.

Below is Southeast Missouri’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Southeast Missouri Football Schedule

08/24 – North Alabama (in Montgomery, AL)

08/31 – at New Mexico State

09/07 – UT Martin*

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at Southern Illinois

09/28 – Northwestern State

10/05 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/12 – Tennessee Tech*

10/19 – at Charleston Southern*

10/26 – Gardner-Webb*

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – at Lindenwood*

11/16 – Western Illinois*

11/23 – at Tennessee State*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Southeast Missouri finished the 2023 season 4-7 and 3-3 in Big South-OVC action. The Redhawks are entering their 11th season under the guidance of head coach Tom Matukewicz, who has a 54-59 overall record at the school.