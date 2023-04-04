Southeast Missouri announces 2023 football schedule

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes four home games and 11 contests total.
SEMO opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats of the Big 12. The Redhawks open their home slate the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 with an OVC/Big South matchup against the Lindenwood Lions at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Non-conference action for Southeast Missouri in 2023 continues with a home game against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sept. 16, followed by road games at ASUN-WAC opponents Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 23) and Central Arkansas (Oct. 7). The final non-league contest will also take the Redhawks on the road, as they visit Nicholls of the Southland Conference on Oct. 28.
Southeast Missouri then transitions back to OVC-Big South play with a Homecoming tilt against Eastern Illinois on Oct. 14. The Redhawks will also host the aforementioned league game with Lindenwood, along with a game against Robert Morris on Nov. 4.
The Redhawks will take to the road for OVC-Big South outings at Tennessee Tech on Oct. 21, UT Martin on Nov. 11, and Bryant on Nov. 18.
Below is Southeast Missouri’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2023 Southeast Missouri Football Schedule
- 09/02 – at Kansas State
- 09/09 – Lindenwood*
- 09/16 – Southern Illinois
- 09/23 – at Eastern Kentucky
- 09/30 – OFF
- 10/07 – at Central Arkansas
- 10/14 – Eastern Illinois*
- 10/21 – at Tennessee Tech*
- 10/28 – at Nicholls
- 11/04 – Robert Morris*
- 11/11 – at UT Martin*
- 11/18 – at Bryant*
* OVC-Big South contest.
Southeast Missouri finished the 2022 season 9-2 and 5-0 in OVC/Big South action. The league co-champs fell to Montana, 34-24, in the first round of the FCS playoffs under the guidance of head coach Tom Matukewicz.
Damn, only 4 home games for SEMO?
This is bad for Southeast Missouri, but a great get for Nicholls. Both teams were scrambling here towards the end. One or the other was going to end up with just four home games, provided they fill their final spots with one another.
Options remaining for FCS opponents for teams with an open spot are extremely limited now.
= Davidson has a couple spots to fill.
= Weber State, Butler, Central Arkansas, Marist, Columbia and Lindenwood all have one left.
= Marist and Columbia are likely matching up on October 7, so take them out.
= Davidson will probably fill with a couple lower classification teams.
= The other open dates are not conducive to match-ups without major rescheduling elsewhere.