South Dakota State’s 2023 season opener moved to Thursday night

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits’ 2023 season opener has been moved up two days to Thursday night, the school has announced.

South Dakota State was originally scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., against the Western Oregon Wolves. The Jackrabbits will now host the Wolves two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

The season-opening game for both schools will likely be televised locally or streamed with exact plans to be revealed later this spring. Prior to the game, the Jackrabbits’ 2022 national championship team will be recognized and former head coach John Stiegelmeier, who retired after the victory, will also be honored.

South Dakota State and Western Oregon have only met twice on the gridiron. The Jackrabbits defeated the Wolves in both contests, 37-10 in 2003 in Monmouth, Ore., and 38-3 in 2004 in Brookings, S.D.

South Dakota State is also scheduled to play non-conference contests at home against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9 and against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Jackrabbits will begin Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) play on Saturday, Sept. 30 at home in Brookings against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

2023 South Dakota State Football Schedule