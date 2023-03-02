South Carolina State schedules three future football series

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have scheduled three future home-and-home football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for all three football series were obtained from South Carolina State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

South Carolina State is scheduled to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this season at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., on Oct. 14, 2023. That game will be part of a home-and-home series, with the return game scheduled for Oct. 5, 2024 at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn.

The Bulldogs will begin a home-and-home series with the Florida A&M Rattlers on Aug. 31, 2024 on the road at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The series will conclude the following season on Sept. 6, 2025 when the Bulldogs host the Rattlers in Orangeburg.

Florida A&M and South Carolina State competed often from 2005 through 2020 when both were members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Rattlers, now members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), lead the overall series 32-26-2.

South Carolina will also play a home-and-home series with the Wofford Terriers that will kickoff at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg on Aug. 30, 2025. Two seasons later, the Bulldogs will return the game when they travel to face the Terriers at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., on Sept. 18, 2027.

According to a copy of a contract amendment, South Carolina State has also rescheduled the second and final game of their home-and-home series with the Alabama State Hornets. The two schools were originally scheduled to conclude their series in Orangeburg in 2023, but the contest will now be played on Sept. 12, 2026.

South Carolina State and Alabama State played the first game of their series during the Spring 2021 season. The Bulldogs defeated the Hornets 14-7 in that contest in Montgomery, Ala.

Football Schedules