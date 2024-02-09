South Carolina State announces 2024 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

South Carolina State will play all six of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule and the first three are all on the road. The Bulldogs open the season at the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday, Aug. 31, and then visit The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 7, and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 14.

After an open date, South Carolina State opens their home slate at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sept. 28 against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Bulldogs then travel to take on the the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Oct. 5 before enjoying their second open date on Oct. 12.

South Carolina State closes out non-conference action at home on Oct. 19 against the Fort Valley State Wildcats.

South Carolina State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 26 at home against Delaware State, which will also serve as their Homecoming. Other MEAC foes scheduled to visit Orangeburg in 2024 include North Carolina Central on Nov. 2 and Norfolk State on Nov. 23.

Road MEAC opponents for South Carolina State next season include Howard on Nov. 9 and Morgan State on Nov. 16.

Below is South Carolina State’ complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 SC State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Florida A&M

09/07 – at The Citadel

09/14 – at Georgia Southern

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – North Carolina A&T

10/05 – at Tennessee Tech

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Fort Valley State

10/26 – Delaware State*

11/02 – North Carolina Central*

11/09 – at Howard*

11/16 – at Morgan State*

11/23 – Norfolk State*

* MEAC contest.

South Carolina State finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 3-2 in MEAC action. The 2024 season will be the first for the Bulldogs under head coach Chennis Berry following the retirement of Oliver “Buddy” Pough.