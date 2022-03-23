South Carolina State announces 2022 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which five home games and 11 contests overall.

South Carolina State opens their 2022 schedule with six consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1 on the road against the UCF Knights. The Bulldogs then travel to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 10.

Following an open date, the Bulldogs return to the road for back-to-back games at the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 24 and at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 1.

South Carolina State opens their home schedule with consecutive games at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Oct. 8 and the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Oct. 15. The Virginia-Lynchburg game, which was previously unannounced, will serve as their Homecoming game.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action at home on Oct. 22 against North Carolina Central. South Carolina State will also host Delaware State on Nov. 5 and Norfolk State on Nov. 19.

Road MEAC opponents for South Carolina State in 2022 include Morgan State on Oct. 29 and Howard on Nov. 12.

Below is South Carolina State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 South Carolina State Football Schedule

09/01 – at UCF

09/10 – at Bethune-Cookman

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – at North Carolina A&T

10/01 – at South Carolina

10/08 – Florida A&M

10/15 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/22 – North Carolina Central*

10/29 – at Morgan State*

11/05 – Delaware State*

11/12 – at Howard*

11/19 – Norfolk State*

* MEAC contest.

South Carolina State captured the MEAC championship last fall and defeated Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, 31-10, to finish 7-5 overall (5-0 MEAC). The Bulldogs are entering their 21st season under head coach Buddy Pough, who has a 143-80 overall record at the school.