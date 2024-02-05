South Carolina State adds Fort Valley State to 2024 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have added the Fort Valley State Wildcats to their 2024 football schedule, according to a schedule release by Fort Valley State on Monday.

South Carolina State will host Fort Valley State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Bulldogs will be playing their first season under new head coach Chennis Berry, who previously held the same position with the Benedict Tigers.

“This will be a good measuring stick for our team against a good Division I opponent and a great coach,” said FVSU Head Coach Shawn Gibbs.

Fort Valley State University is a public land-grant historically black university located in Fort Valley, Ga. The Wildcats are members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Division II.

South Carolina State now has six non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2024 season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season with three consecutive games on the road against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Aug. 31, The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 7, and Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 14.

Other non-league opponents scheduled include the North Carolina A&T Aggies at home on Sept. 28 and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on the road on Oct. 5.

Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, South Carolina State can add one additional non-conference opponent to go along with five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foes.

Based on opposing school announcements, the Bulldogs will face MEAC foes North Carolina Central and Norfolk State at home on Nov. 2 and Nov. 23, respectively.

