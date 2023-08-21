South Alabama announces kickoff times for home football games in 2023

The South Alabama Jaguars have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2023, which includes six contests in Mobile, Ala.

Kickoff times announced today include South Alabama’s home contests against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, Sept. 23, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Oct. 28, Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Nov. 18. All four of those contests will kickoff at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT. Television assignments will be announced by the Sun Belt Conference at a later date.

South Alabama’s remaining two home kickoff times at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile were previously announced. The Jaguars will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in their home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT (ESPN+) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT (ESPN2).

South Alabama is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the 24th-ranked Tulane Green Wave. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

Other road opponents for South Alabama in 2023 include the Oklahoma State Cowboys, James Madison Dukes, ULM Warhawks, Troy Trojans, and Texas State Bobcats.

2023 South Alabama Home Football Schedule

09/09 – Southeastern Louisiana, 5pm ET

09/23 – Central Michigan, 5pm ET

10/17 – Southern Miss, 7:30pm ET (Tues.)

10/28 – Louisiana, 5pm ET

11/11 – Arkansas State, 5pm ET

11/18 – Marshall, 5pm ET

2023 South Alabama Football Schedule