SoCon announces 2023 regional football TV schedule

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced their 2023 regional football TV schedule, which includes a total of eight contests set for broadcast.

All broadcasts will air through the network of Nexstar stations: ECBD (Charleston), WMYT (Charlotte), WWCW (Lynchburg/Roanoke) and WYCW (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville). WMUB (Macon), Mercer University Broadcasting, which is not a Nexstar station, will also air select contests. The games will also be streamed live on ESPN+ or ESPN3.

“We’re grateful to our partners at Nexstar and Ingles for the opportunity to provide linear broadcasts of football on SoCon Saturdays,” SoCon Commissioner Michael Cross said. “The over-the-air coverage will allow FCS football fans to see the exceptional student-athletes and coaches of the SoCon throughout the Southeast.”

Below is the full slate of games, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the Furman Paladins hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a non-conference contest.

SoCon 2023 Regional Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Tennessee Tech at Furman – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 9

Samford at Western Carolina – 2:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Citadel at Chattanooga – 6pm

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercer at Furman – 1pm

Saturday, Sept. 30

Chattanooga at Wofford – 6pm

Saturday, Oct. 14

VMI at The Citadel – 1pm

Saturday, Oct. 21

ETSU at Chattanooga – 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wildcard selection* – TBA

* Wildcard selections will be made 10-14 days prior to game date.

