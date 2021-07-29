SoCon announces 2021 regional football TV schedule

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced their 2021 regional football TV schedule, which includes a total of nine contests set for broadcast.

All broadcasts will air through the network of Nexstar stations: ECBD (Charleston), WGHP (Greensboro/High Point), WJHL (Johnson City), WMYT (Charlotte), WWCW (Lynchburg/Roanoke), WYCW (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville), and WBTW in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. WMUB (Macon), Mercer University Broadcasting, which is not a Nexstar station, will also air select contests. The games will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Nexstar again to provide additional television exposure for our football programs in various markets in our footprint,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “We are excited to be able to expand our overall coverage this year. This coverage is vital to our member schools and the conference overall.”

Below is the full slate of games, which begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 4 featuring North Carolina A&T at Furman and Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina.

SoCon 2021 Regional Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 4

North Carolina A&T at Furman – 2pm

Eastern Kentucky at Western Carolina – 6pm

Saturday, Sept. 11

Charleston Southern at The Citadel – 2pm

Saturday, Sept. 18

Samford at Western Carolina – 2:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 25

Wofford at VMI – 1:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 2

VMI at The Citadel – 2pm

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Citadel at ETSU – 4:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 16

ETSU at Chattanooga – 1:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wofford at Mercer – 6pm

SoCon Football Schedule