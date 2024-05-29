Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl to be televised by The CW

The 2024 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be televised nationally by The CW, it was announced on Wednesday.

The game, which will feature a matchup between teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference (MAC), is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 and will kickoff at 4:30pm ET / 2:30pm MST.

The full name of the bowl game is Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. The previous sponsor of the contest was Barstool Sports.

“As we continue to bring high-adrenaline sports content to The CW, we are excited to welcome the Arizona Bowl back to our air this December,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “With the star power of Snoop Dogg fueling the excitement, we are looking forward to capturing even more viewers this year in what promises to be an action-packed football match-up.”

This will mark the second consecutive season that the Arizona Bowl is televised by The CW.

“I am fired up that The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop will be broadcast live on The CW Network,” said Snoop Dogg. “The CW is in almost every home in America making it the perfect place for fans to catch our Bowl.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., which is the on-campus venue of the University of Arizona Wildcats.

“We could not be more excited to welcome The CW Network back to Tucson to deliver a first-class network broadcast,” commented Kym Adair, Executive Director of The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop. “This game will be a ‘must see’ event of the year in both sports and entertainment.”

