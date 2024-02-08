SMU to open 2024 season at Nevada in Week Zero

The SMU Mustangs will open the 2024 season at the Nevada Wolf Pack in Week Zero, it was announced on Thursday.

SMU previously announced its 2024 football schedule in conjunction with the ACC football schedule release, but it was short one game while the Mustangs searched for a final opponent. The Mustangs have now completed their schedule with the addition of Nevada.

SMU will travel to take on Nevada on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, which is Week Zero that season. Nevada is eligible to play in Week Zero under NCAA bylaws due to playing at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2024.

The 2024 SMU-Nevada game will be the first of a home-and-home series. The Mustangs will host the Wolf Pack in the return game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on date to be determined during the 2028 season.

After opening the season at Nevada, SMU will return to Dallas to kickoff its home schedule at Gerald J. Ford Stadium against the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, Aug. 31. That’s followed by a visit from the BYU Cougars on Friday, Sept. 6, an open date on Sept. 14, and then a visit from the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 21.

SMU will then play its first ACC contest at home on Sept. 28 against the Florida State Seminoles.

With the addition of SMU, Nevada will play a 13-game schedule in 2024 with seven contests in the friendly confines of Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Following the opener against SMU, Nevada will visit the Troy Trojans on Aug. 31, host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 7, travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 14, and host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 21.

“When the opportunity to add an extra home game and especially begin our ‘RenoVation 2024’ at Mackay Stadium came up, we jumped on it,” said Nevada Football head coach Jeff Choate. “Having a Power-4, ACC opponent in SMU coming to Reno this season, there is no reason to not have Mackay Stadium packed. This is the start of our ‘Drive for 25″—we need at least 25,000 Wolf Pack fans loudly behind us in Mackay Stadium on August 24. What a great way to Launch!”

Nevada’s 2024 Mountain West football schedule has not yet been announced, but the Wolf Pack do know their opponents. Nevada will host Air Force, Colorado, Fresno State, and Oregon State and will visit Boise State, Hawaii, San Jose State, and UNLV.

