SEC votes unanimously to invite Oklahoma and Texas to join in July 2025

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has voted unanimously to invite the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns to join the league in July 2025.

Oklahoma and Texas submitted official requests to join the SEC on Tuesday, July 27. Oklahoma and Texas would join the league in all sports effective on July 1, 2025 for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

Today’s actions are in accordance with SEC Bylaw 3.1.2, which authorizes the Chief Executive Officers of the Conference to extend invitations for membership if at least three-fourths of its 14 member institutions vote to approve.

Both Oklahoma and Texas have Board of Regents meetings scheduled for Friday where they will discuss conference affiliation. It’s presumed that both will ultimately accept the offer to join the SEC.

A question that has already arisen is whether the two schools will attempt to join the SEC earlier than 2025. Lawyers and buyouts have expedited conference moves before and could also be utilized in this case.

Football Schedules