SEC football schedule 2023: SEC on CBS slate announced

The SEC football schedule is coming into focus as the 2023 SEC on CBS slate of games was announced on Tuesday. CBS Sports coverage of the SEC begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with South Carolina visiting Georgia.
The SEC on CBS schedule in 2023 features a total of 15 games, three of which were confirmed today — the previously mentioned South Carolina at Georgia contest (Sept. 16; 3:30pm ET), the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 28, 3:30pm ET), and Missouri at Arkansas (Friday, Nov. 24, 4pm ET).
CBS will again televise two SEC football doubleheaders during the 2023 college football season. The first CBS doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 with noon ET and 3:30pm ET games.
The second SEC doubleheader on CBS is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 in the 3:30pm ET and 7:45pm ET time slots.
Several additional games were included in the CBS release today — Air Force at Navy on Oct. 21 (noon ET), the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 (4pm ET), the annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 (3pm ET), and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 (2pm ET).
All remaining SEC On CBS games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
2023 SEC on CBS Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Sept. 16
3:30pm – South Carolina at Georgia
Saturday, Sept. 23
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Sept. 30
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Oct. 7
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Oct. 14
Noon – SEC on CBS
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Oct. 21
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Oct. 28
3:30pm – Georgia vs. Florida
Saturday, Nov. 4
3:30pm – SEC on CBS
7:45pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Nov. 11
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Nov. 18
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Friday, Nov. 24
4pm – Missouri at Arkansas
Saturday, Nov. 25
3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week
Saturday, Dec. 2
4:00pm – SEC Championship
maybe it will be announced later but army vs air force this year will probably be on fox or fs1 this year based on this
I thought the Big ten has CBS this year?
The Big Ten has seven games on CBS this year, which is also the last year for the SEC on CBS.
Looking back it used to be on CBSSN but after the pandemic it got the promotion to CBS. A site change from Arlington to Denver may explain it possibly being on Fox or FS1 this year
This was supposed to be replying to Hank by the way
With CBS signing on with the B1G I completely forgot that CBS still had the SEC for 1 more year.
For November 4th, I was surprised that CBS has scheduled a 7:45 pm eastern time game as opposed to 8:00 pm Eastern Time because of the early start time in the Southeastern Conference!
My guess of what the unannounced games will be.
9/23 Ole Miss @ Alabama
9/30 [email protected]
10/7 [email protected] Texas A&M
10/14 Texas A&[email protected] Noon
[email protected] 3:30
10/21 [email protected]
11/4 [email protected] 3:30
[email protected] 7:45
11/11 [email protected]
11/18 [email protected]
11/25 Florida St. @Florida
CBS is also supposed to have 7 total Big Ten games. They announced Penn St. Iowa 9/23 in primetime. My guess is they will go with the following 6 Big Ten games
9/2 Ohio St. @Indiana
9/16 Penn St. @Illinois
10/21 [email protected]
10/28 Michigan St. @Minnesota
11/11 [email protected]
11/24 Penn St. vs Michigan St.