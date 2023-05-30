SEC football schedule 2023: SEC on CBS slate announced

The SEC football schedule is coming into focus as the 2023 SEC on CBS slate of games was announced on Tuesday. CBS Sports coverage of the SEC begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with South Carolina visiting Georgia.

The SEC on CBS schedule in 2023 features a total of 15 games, three of which were confirmed today — the previously mentioned South Carolina at Georgia contest (Sept. 16; 3:30pm ET), the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida (Oct. 28, 3:30pm ET), and Missouri at Arkansas (Friday, Nov. 24, 4pm ET).

CBS will again televise two SEC football doubleheaders during the 2023 college football season. The first CBS doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 with noon ET and 3:30pm ET games.

The second SEC doubleheader on CBS is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4 in the 3:30pm ET and 7:45pm ET time slots.

Several additional games were included in the CBS release today — Air Force at Navy on Oct. 21 (noon ET), the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 (4pm ET), the annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9 (3pm ET), and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 (2pm ET).

All remaining SEC On CBS games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2023 SEC on CBS Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 16

3:30pm – South Carolina at Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 23

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Sept. 30

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 7

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 14

Noon – SEC on CBS

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 21

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Oct. 28

3:30pm – Georgia vs. Florida

Saturday, Nov. 4

3:30pm – SEC on CBS

7:45pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Nov. 18

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Friday, Nov. 24

4pm – Missouri at Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 25

3:30pm – SEC Game of the Week

Saturday, Dec. 2

4:00pm – SEC Championship

