SEC football doubleheader set for Black Friday, per report

An SEC football doubleheader is set for Black Friday in 2024, per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their annual Egg Bowl contest. The game, which will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm ET on ABC, per the report.

The 2024 Egg Bowl, between Mississippi State & Ole Miss, is shifting off Thanksgiving and onto Black Friday, sources tell @YahooSports. The Rebels & Bulldogs kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Nov. 29 & will be televised on ABC – a major viewership spot for deeply rooted hate. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2024

The second game of the doubleheader will feature an SEC-ACC contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, according to Yahoo Sports. Georgia is slated to host Georgia Tech at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29 and the game will kickoff in primetime at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game this season is moving to Black Friday and in primetime on ABC, sources tell @YahooSports. Other SEC kick times are expected to be released later Thursday, many of them early-season games. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 30, 2024

The SEC and other conferences are releasing early-season and other special date games this afternoon, and ahead of that the news about the Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Georgia-Georgia Tech games were leaked.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network has also reported several kickoff times ahead of the conference announcements later this afternoon, which is scheduled for 2:30pm ET.

More game times, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ Aug 31

Penn St at WVU noon FOX Sept 7

Arkansas at Okla St noon ABC

Baylor at Utah 3:30 FOX

USF at Bama 7 ESPN

Houston at OU 7:45 SEC Network

Miss St at Arizona St 10:30 ESPN Sept 14

Ole Miss at Wake Forest 6:30 pm CW

UCF at TCU… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 30, 2024

