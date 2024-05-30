search

SEC football doubleheader set for Black Friday, per report

By Kevin Kelley - May 30, 2024
SEC Football

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

An SEC football doubleheader is set for Black Friday in 2024, per a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their annual Egg Bowl contest. The game, which will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm ET on ABC, per the report.

The second game of the doubleheader will feature an SEC-ACC contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, according to Yahoo Sports. Georgia is slated to host Georgia Tech at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29 and the game will kickoff in primetime at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The SEC and other conferences are releasing early-season and other special date games this afternoon, and ahead of that the news about the Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Georgia-Georgia Tech games were leaked.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network has also reported several kickoff times ahead of the conference announcements later this afternoon, which is scheduled for 2:30pm ET.

2024 College Football Schedule

View Comments (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment (1)

Highly support My Georgia Bulldogs playing Georgia Tech playing on Black Friday evening during Thanksgiving Weekend.

Also support FOX Sports Colin Cowherd to end USC long standing rivalry vs Notre Dame & that way USC will play UCLA every Thanksgiving weekend & at that same time Notre Dame play various ACC opponents to continue it’s scheduling agreement.

Reply